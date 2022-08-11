you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz.
Louis Diaz.
In the midst of criticism for his start to the season, the guajiro preserves important support.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 11, 2022, 02:58 PM
For the first time since he came to EnglandLuis Díaz generates divided opinions.
After his debut in the 2022/2023 Premier League, the peasant has received several criticisms from former soccer players and commentators who assure that he did not have the explosiveness or effectiveness of the season.
Under this panorama, Michael Owen, who shone for several years with the Liverpool shirt, decided to give him a boost.
The former soccer player was clear: “Luis Diaz has magic“.
(Don’t stop reading: Nairo Quintana and the absence of more cyclists in video of the anthem: ‘Every one…’).
‘It was just brilliant’
In dialogue with ‘DAZN’, Owen, who became Ballon d’Or in 2001, took advantage of the space to shower Diaz with praise.
“Luis Díaz has arrived and has been simply brilliant. It looks like he was meant to be in that red Liverpool shirt. The first time he played, I thought ‘wow, that red shirt suits him,'” he said at the start.
“The way he plays, the way he gets up and shuts people down. Luis Diaz is a team player, so he also has magic when he receives the ball. I hope he continues to raise the level,” he added.
“Losing Mane is a big blow, but it’s still a very, very good Liverpool line-up.”
More news
SPORTS
August 11, 2022, 02:58 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #maintains #support #English #football #legend #magic
Leave a Reply