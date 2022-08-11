For the first time since he came to EnglandLuis Díaz generates divided opinions.

After his debut in the 2022/2023 Premier League, the peasant has received several criticisms from former soccer players and commentators who assure that he did not have the explosiveness or effectiveness of the season.

Under this panorama, Michael Owen, who shone for several years with the Liverpool shirt, decided to give him a boost.

The former soccer player was clear: “Luis Diaz has magic“.

‘It was just brilliant’

Luis Diaz celebrates the FA Cup

In dialogue with ‘DAZN’, Owen, who became Ballon d’Or in 2001, took advantage of the space to shower Diaz with praise.

“Luis Díaz has arrived and has been simply brilliant. It looks like he was meant to be in that red Liverpool shirt. The first time he played, I thought ‘wow, that red shirt suits him,'” he said at the start.

“The way he plays, the way he gets up and shuts people down. Luis Diaz is a team player, so he also has magic when he receives the ball. I hope he continues to raise the level,” he added.

“Losing Mane is a big blow, but it’s still a very, very good Liverpool line-up.”

