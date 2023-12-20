Luis Diaz always generates great expectations every time he plays with Liverpool and although the technician Jurgen Klopp He has him as a permanent fixture in the starting scheme, the Colombian has not reported with goals again in the last five games.

Although Luis Díaz's role is not to be the team's scorer, The appreciation of the Colombian has been maintained and continues to be quoted in 75 million euros, but now, your partner Dominik Szoboszlaihas achieved a significant increase and equaled the Colombian with that same value.

Luis Díaz training at Anfield Road.

Szoboszlai has only played two matches Premier League, He is a starter and has scored a goal, little by little demonstrating his potential. Plus, his 23 years makes him a good prospect.

According to recent statistics on the Liverpool stock market, the Hungarian is already equaled the price of Luis Díaz and his teammate has equaled loads and if he had more opportunities, he could surpass him in the squad.

Photo: Darren Staples. AFP

Another important factor is that Szoboszlai arrived at Liverpool valued at 50 million, but in six months it has achieved an increase in its value, due to its good adaptation to the network as a whole.

For now, Luis Díaz remains the fifteenth most valuable player in the Premier League, but the Colombian will have to continue demonstrating his quality and growth in Liverpool so that his price does not remain stagnant.

Luis Díaz playing with Liverpool.

Top 5 of Liverpool's most valuable players:

Luis Díaz – 75 million euros

Dominik Szoboszlai – 75 million euros

Trent Alexander-Arnold – €70 million

Mohamed Salah – 65 million euros

Darwin Núñez – 65 million euros

Criticism of Luis Díaz in Liverpool

Liverpool drew goalless against Manchester United and one of the players who were pointed out for the poor performance of the Reds In attack it is the Colombian, who was not spared the criticism of the English press and received 'a stick' for his role against the Red Devils.

The forward of the Colombia selection and several of his companions were the subject of debate in England, TheAthletic published an article in which they criticize the poor performance of him and his attacking companions.

“The Colombian has only three goals in the top category this season and five in total. There are so many moments of true promise when he steps in from the left, but so little final product. Díaz failed to win his battle with Diogo Dalot and, like Núñez, he was replaced,” said the cited media.

And he added: “Díaz, Núñez and Gakpo took nine shots between them, but none of them tested André Onana. United celebrated the point they were looking for and Liverpool had to regret their waste. Núñez, Díaz and Gakpo are not giving what they are capable of doing and this time, there were no goals from other places to rescue them.”

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

