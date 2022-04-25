He is the sensation player. Every time he enters, he raises an audience that if something is not lacking are exciting soccer players. Liverpool has Mané and Salah as mainstays for the highly successful Jurgen Klopp. Nevertheless, The arrival of the Colombian Luis Díaz has revolutionized the city of the Beatles. The German coach himself has adopted him and speaks wonders whenever he can. This Sunday, Díaz entered a super hot classic, against Everton, and once again offered his repertoire of impudence and quality.

In a match on matchday 34 of the Premier League, the Colombian broke the mould. First, with a ball control with the cue that ended in overflow and a shot that Pickford covered. Later, with a scissors in the area that served as involuntary assistance for the 2-0 scored by the Belgian Origi. And with that result, this high-tension game ended, giving the Reds the opportunity to remain one point behind the leader, Manchester City, in the fight to achieve the twentieth league in their history.

And it was not only for Liverpool the chance not to lose the championship train, but to further sink its eternal rival in the Merseyside derby. Everton is going through the worst moment in recent years and is in the relegation zone. The Toffees are third from bottom with 29 points and one game in hand. With a hierarchical squad, the team led by Frankie Lampard does not seem to find a way out.

Jürgen Klopp has not stopped lavishing praise on Luis Díaz since the Colombian arrived in Liverpool, at the close of the last transfer market. The coach has recognized both his talent to play and his humility off the pitch. “He is a top player, world-class. For me it is a joy to work with Luis every day, and I am more than happy that we have decided to sign him”, said the German at the time.

And the forward was reciprocal: “The coach? Amazing. That is the word that I can use to define it in this short time that we have worked together. He is very humble, down to earth person, very calm. He tries to make sure that all of his players are happy.”

He also expressed that Klopp only asked the team since his arrival to continue playing the way he had been doing before arriving at Anfield and following some technical strategies that he indicated for the games. Faced with his position within the ‘reds’, the Colombian has said that he is available for what the coaching staff needs and when he requires it.

Luis Díaz’s present marks it as one of the best moments of his career in Liverpool. The good performances at an individual and collective level is not only what is observed from the Colombian, he has also managed to adapt on and off the field to the daily life of the squad.

The goal against Argentina and its performance in the Copa América

The Colombian attacker was the author of the goal of the partial tie of the semifinal duel against Argentina. In speed he beat Germán Pezzella and defined almost without angle before the exit of Dibu Martínez. A goal that meant the equality of a duel that would later be defined by penalties. In the shootout, the attacker did not execute any shot.

Beyond that match, Díaz’s performance in Brazil was very good and he was chosen as the revelation player of the tournament. He also shared with Lionel Messi the award for top scorer in the Cup, in which both scored four goals. His performance in the competition was one of the reasons why Liverpool looked at the footballer who played for Porto de Portugal in exchange for 45 million euros and a 5-year contract with the ‘Reds’.

