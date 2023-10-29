You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz's parents were kidnapped in La Guajira.
Luis Díaz’s parents were kidnapped in La Guajira.
The club has already spoken about the delicate situation.
He Liverpool confirmed that he is aware of the kidnapping of the parents of Luis Diazwhich occurred this Saturday in the Caribbean department of La Guajira, where the Colombian scorer is from, the authorities reported.
The kidnapping of his parents, Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, It occurred when they were traveling in a van that was intercepted by individuals traveling on motorcycles in the town of Barrancas, according to initial information, which also indicates that the mother was released thanks to police pressure.
Likewise, the English team made the decision not to take the guajiro into account for the match against the Nottingham Forest this Sunday.
