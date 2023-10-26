Liverpool will have a new challenge in the Europa League this Thursday,The men led by Jürguen Klopp face off against Toulouse of France for the third date of the group stage of the continental tournament.

One of the great protagonists of the game will be the Colombian Luis Díaz, who has been criticized in England last weekend, despite playing a good game against Everton in the Merseyside classic.

However, for the European duel, the German strategist decided to rest Luis Díaz and several starters, and decided to send them to the substitute bench.

