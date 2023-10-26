You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
‘Lucho’ goes to the substitute bench.
Twitter: Liverpool FC
‘Lucho’ goes to the substitute bench.
Liverpool hosts Toulouse for the third round of the Europa League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Liverpool will have a new challenge in the Europa League this Thursday,The men led by Jürguen Klopp face off against Toulouse of France for the third date of the group stage of the continental tournament.
It may be of interest to you: Video | Muriel breaks the losing streak: see his two goals with Atalanta in the Europa League
One of the great protagonists of the game will be the Colombian Luis Díaz, who has been criticized in England last weekend, despite playing a good game against Everton in the Merseyside classic.
However, for the European duel, the German strategist decided to rest Luis Díaz and several starters, and decided to send them to the substitute bench.
Follow here minute by minute of the match between Liverpool and Toulouse
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #Liverpool #Toulouse #follow #Europa #League #minute #minute #LIVE