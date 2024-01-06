Liverpool It is the fashionable team in English football, as it is the leader of the Premier league with 45 points and the Colombian Luis Diaz have an excellent moment.

Díaz has not scored goals in the last few games, but he has been an unbalanced player who has served the team.

(Video: the spectacular goal that has the world with its mouth open, from another planet!)(Pan American Games 2027: Colombia receives a hard blow, Panam Sports opens call)

Key match

He was key in the victory over the Newcastle, p.game that was getting tangled, because until the last minutes it was tied.

The Guajiro striker was unbalanced and his assists helped Liverpool win with a 4-2 score that helped them lead the tournament.

Luis Díaz's Liverpool receives Arsenal.

Turning the page, those led by Jurgen Klopp They have an important challenge this Sunday, but now in the FA CUP, when they face Arsenal as a visitor.

This is a match on the third day of the competition, a game that will take place at 11:30 in the morning and can be followed on Star +.

(This is what Martha Urán, the beloved younger sister of 'Rigo' who appears in the novel, looks like today)

Sports