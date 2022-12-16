Friday, December 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz: Liverpool seeks his replacement among several options

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Luis Diaz, injured
Photo:

Screenshot

The Colombian soccer player will be absent for several months.

The end of 2022 was not as expected for Luis Diazwhich after a great start in Liverpool At the beginning of the year, since his arrival in February, he ends the year injured.

See also  Liverpool vs. Manchester United LIVE: time and where to watch Luis Díaz's game

The knee injury that led him to undergo surgery recently limits the technician’s plans Jurgen Kloppfacing the resumption of the Premier League, after the dispute of the World Cup in Qatar.

The English media are already analyzing the future of the team, greatly affected by injuries, not only Lucho’s.

Liverpool Echo indicates that Cody Gakpo, Youssoufa Moukoko and João FélixThey are the strikers who would be in Klopp’s sights to reach the English team. in the next market.

Sounds like a possibility too Christian Pulisic from Chelsea, but the same medium gives it as almost impossible.

Moussa Diaby and Marcus Thuram are two other players on the radar. Both will play the final of the World Cup in Qatar.

The problem is that Liverpool does not intend to make a large investment and the players have been listed. In any case, reinforcements are needed to deal with the chain of injuries, especially now that Lucho will be absent for a few months and when he returns we will have to wait for him to resume rhythm and ownership.

See also  Luis Díaz: the accident with the FA Cup winner's trophy: video

PAUL ROMERO
Sports

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #Liverpool #seeks #replacement #among #options

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Daniela Lesmeister: politician and disaster relief worker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result