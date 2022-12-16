Luis Díaz: Liverpool seeks his replacement among several options

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian soccer player will be absent for several months.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 16, 2022, 12:58 PM
The end of 2022 was not as expected for Luis Diazwhich after a great start in Liverpool At the beginning of the year, since his arrival in February, he ends the year injured.
The knee injury that led him to undergo surgery recently limits the technician’s plans Jurgen Kloppfacing the resumption of the Premier League, after the dispute of the World Cup in Qatar.
The English media are already analyzing the future of the team, greatly affected by injuries, not only Lucho’s.
Liverpool Echo indicates that Cody Gakpo, Youssoufa Moukoko and João FélixThey are the strikers who would be in Klopp’s sights to reach the English team. in the next market.
Sounds like a possibility too Christian Pulisic from Chelsea, but the same medium gives it as almost impossible.
Moussa Diaby and Marcus Thuram are two other players on the radar. Both will play the final of the World Cup in Qatar.
The problem is that Liverpool does not intend to make a large investment and the players have been listed. In any case, reinforcements are needed to deal with the chain of injuries, especially now that Lucho will be absent for a few months and when he returns we will have to wait for him to resume rhythm and ownership.
PAUL ROMERO
Sports
More sports news
