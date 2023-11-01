Since Saturday the father of the footballer Liverpool, Luis Diaz, remains kidnapped. The search intensifies as the days go by. Colombiawhile the investigation advances with cautious secrecy.

Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda, The soccer player’s parents were kidnapped after passing through a service station. Armed men on motorcycles intercepted and kidnapped them in the municipality of Canyons (north), close to the border with Venezuela in the department of La Guajira and where the indigenous family is from.

You can also read: (Iván René Valenciano: forceful statements from his wife after the scandal)(Iván René Valenciano: this is how the car he was driving under the influence of alcohol looked like)

Images from a security camera, whose location in the town was verified by AFP, show a high-end truck followed by a motorcycle.

Hours later, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, confirmed that the player’s mother had been rescued by the Police, but that the public force was still searching for the father.

The operation includes at least 200 uniformed personnel, including police, soldiers, elite commandos, cartographers, judicial police and pilots of ships specialized in search and rescue. In a press conference on Sunday, the attorney general, Francisco Barbosasaid that the soccer player’s father “could” be in Venezuela.

The club

Liverpool has been on the sidelines of the situation and is currently supporting its star. The Guajiro striker was going to travel to Colombia, but they warned him that it was better for him not to do so.

Jurgen Kloppthe coach, already spoke, referred to how difficult the shocking news has been for the player and the club.

Now the spokesperson is Pepijn Lijnders, technical assistant, who referred to the situation that the team and Díaz are experiencing.

They lit white candles to ask God for their freedom.

“Lucho is an incredible player and we know it. But then you see him in the building and he’s the person who’s always smiling, so we really care about him. “We try to support him now as much as we can, a lot of things are out of our hands,” said.

And he added: “Lucho is one of us. Showing the shirt was a nice gesture; He knows we are here for him. The reaction from the stadium was also special: all the fans are behind him. Our motto is You will never walk alone.”

(Falcao García scored a double: the great goals in the Lugonés vs. Rayo Vallecano match)

Sports

More news you can read