The guajiro striker of the Liverpool, Luis Diaz, is with the Colombia selection and has a very high goal: to reach the final of the America Cupa tournament that is already played in the territory of USA.

Díaz has been key in the team led by Nestor Lorenzo, who arrives as one of the favorites, alongside Argentina, to win the title.

A silver plate by Luis Díaz

The country has only won the Cup once, since in 2001, when Colombia was local and defeated 1-0 in the final of Bogotá to Mexico, with a goal from the defender, Iván Ramiro Córdoba.

Luis Díaz is important in Lorenzo’s framework, but he has also been and is important in the English club, where he is, but which is being talked about could part with the player.

For a couple of months there has been talk that Díaz is wanted by two of the most important clubs in Europe, PSG from France and Barcelona from Spain, but there is nothing concrete.

Díaz has ‘fallen in love’ with his goals and dribbles to the leaders and coaching staff of those teams, who love him and have asked about him and the media warn that they are even already handling some offers.

However, when it comes down to it, nothing has been finalized, but the truth is that the guajiro has a lot of talent and eyes are on him for his goals and dribbles.

Liverpool sets conditions

After the events of the last few days, this Friday it was leaked in the newspaper Liverpool Echo, that the English club put a price on Díaz’s transfer, of course, without confirming that he is going to leave the team.

“Liverpool have priced Luis Diaz at £50m amid transfer links with Barcelona,” the outlet said.

And he added: “Reports in Spain say that Arne Slot He will not stand in the way of the Colombian leaving if he wants to leave. “This comes after rumors that the winger will meet with Barcelona officials to discuss a possible move this week.”

What is known is that Liverpool are looking for “a centre-back this summer and it is likely that he will also strengthen other areas of the field. The defender of Lille, Leny Yoro, He is of interest to the Reds, but Real Madrid seem to be leading the race for him. Meanwhile, links with the Italian central defender have emerged in recent days. Riccardo Calafiori in the middle of his performances in the Euro 2024“, says.

And he sentences: “It is also rumored that David Hancko of Feyenoord and the captain of Stuttgart Waldemar Anton They are on the club’s radar. And Liverpool are believed to be admirers of Turkish player Arda Guler. The 19-year-old Real player scored six goals in 10 La Liga games last season and is currently starring in Euro 2024 with his country.”