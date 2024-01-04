Luis Diaz He had an excellent game against Newcastle, a 4-2 victory that left the Liverpool of leader of the Premier leaguea game in which the Colombian stood out.

He was the man who opened the field, owner of clear assists so that his teammates scored and the club was left with three valuable points in a tough, close match that could only be won in the end.

Praise

For the guajiro it was gaining confidence, the confidence that he had lost and for which he had received criticism from some of the ex-players of the team led by Jurgen Klopp.

John Barnes He is one of the legendary Liverpool players, who spoke about the Colombian, praising him after seeing him in the last game against the 'magpies'.

Luis Díaz laughs at Klopp.

Barnes started in el Watford, He went to Liverpool, there he had his best time as a footballer. He was there for 10 years, between 1987 and 1987, when he went to Newcastle and finished his career in Charlton Athletic in 1999.

“Luis Díaz is Liverpool's best dribbler with the ball. He carries the ball from one end to the other,” said the former soccer player.

And he added: “When he plays on the left, he tends to attack a lot with his right foot and create chances. He works hard. He has hit the ground running since he joined Liverpool thanks to his work rate, determination, effort and ability to run with the ball.”

Barnes played 314 games for Liverpool and scored 84 goals, enough experience to refer to the Colombian player.

“He is also capable of playing on the right in the absence of Mohamed Salah, but we could also play with Jota there and he likes to play on the left. “It is a good option to have,” he stated.

