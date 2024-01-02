Just an exhibition of protest stops Martin Dubravka kept at Anfield a Newcastle in free fall, conceding their seventh defeat in their last eight games, the third in a row in a Premier League that once again commands the Liverpool led by Salah and Luis Diaz, in the 4-2 victory.

Under the incessant rain, with one of those football spectacles of rhythm and continuous arrivals (up to 33 shots by Liverpool) that turn the Premier into a great spectacle, the football year started.

It was the best…

With a physical duel full of rhythm. A continuous search for victory until it is achieved to return to the leadership.

The Colombian was a great figure in the first half and even had a goal disallowed, but his plays and passes were decisive in getting close to the rival goal.

Recently, the Guajiro striker was criticized by the team's former soccer player Jamie Carragher, that destroyed him.

“Luis Díaz just looks like a shadow of himself since those knee injuries he had last season. I feel like Diaz, especially on that left side, has to have a great second half of the season or I'm sure Liverpool will enter the market in the summer because that's how he feels,” he said.

However, Carragher himself, after the game against Newcastle, changed his way of thinking.

“Díaz has been Liverpool's best player!!!!,” he posted on his X account.

