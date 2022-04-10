In the match between Manchester City and Liverpool, for the Premier League, the Colombian attacker Luis Díaz entered at minute 70 for the Portuguese Diogo Jota, who this Sunday replaced him in the starting lineup of the ‘red’ team, by decision of Jürgen Klopp .

The game ended in a draw, but the emotions were not lacking. The commitment was vibrant and the chances of scoring were counted by dozens. In the midst of this sea of ​​emotions, the initial scene of the players, kneeling before the ball rolled, led to many comments on social networks. What does that gesture mean?

The meaning of the gesture

Behind the image of the 22 soccer players and the referee kneeling is a current against racism that has had a great echo in sport: Black Lives Matter.

Although the move had been seen on minor stages, the great precedent in sport is that of Colin Kaepernick, a National Football League (NFL) player who in 2016 decided to kneel as a symbol of protest against police violence and persecution against blacks in the United States. Since then, similar representations have been several.

In the case of Liverpool vs. Manchester City, The soccer player Trent Alexander Arnold has been the one who has contributed the most to that fight, after suffering in his own flesh outrageous displays of racism.

Likewise, African strikers Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Riyad Mahrez of City have come to be insulted for their Arab background during their years in English football.

