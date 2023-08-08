Luis Díaz, like Zlatan: see his tremendous new goal with Liverpool

The Colombian Luis Diaz It shows that he is in a great moment to start the Premier League season. This Monday he scored a great goal again in a preparation match,

Lucho does not have an ugly goal. This time it was in the friendly match against Darmstadt, a German football club.

Liverpool prevailed 3-1 in this commitment in which coach Klopp continues to refine details to face the season.

The Colombian scored the third goal for his team. It was after a corner kick at the near post. Diaz went to the ball and invented a great cue to surprise the defense and the goalkeeper of the German team.



Díaz played 74 minutes, made 5 shots, 2 of them on target and said goodbye with such a great goal.

Diaz’s goal

SPORTS

More sports news