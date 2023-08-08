Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Luis Díaz, like Zlatan: see his tremendous new goal with Liverpool

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in Sports
Luis Díaz, like Zlatan: see his tremendous new goal with Liverpool

louis diaz

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz.

The Colombian warms up engines for the start of the Premier League.

The Colombian Luis Diaz It shows that he is in a great moment to start the Premier League season. This Monday he scored a great goal again in a preparation match,

Lucho does not have an ugly goal. This time it was in the friendly match against Darmstadt, a German football club.

Liverpool prevailed 3-1 in this commitment in which coach Klopp continues to refine details to face the season.

The Colombian scored the third goal for his team. It was after a corner kick at the near post. Diaz went to the ball and invented a great cue to surprise the defense and the goalkeeper of the German team.

Díaz played 74 minutes, made 5 shots, 2 of them on target and said goodbye with such a great goal.

Diaz’s goal

