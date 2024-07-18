Luis Díaz was close to winning his first title with the Colombian National Team. However, The team led by Néstor Lorenzo, who had to go into extra time in the match against Argentina, ended up losing the Copa América with a goal by Lautaro Martínez in the 112th minute.

The vast majority of the team members expressed their feelings on social media and their messages had two constants: sadness at losing the title and gratitude for the unconditional support they say they received from the fans.

There was also, as in the case of James Rodríguez, enormous gratitude towards the coach, who helped him recover his best form, to the point that the ’10’ was chosen as the best player of the tournament.

The Guajiro had not given any sign since Sunday’s defeat in Miami. In fact, this Wednesday he already flew back to Europe, where he will rejoin Liverpool. A photo of Díaz on the plane with double Olympic medalist Helmut Bellingrodt, who will be the head of the Colombian delegation in Paris 2024, circulated on social media.

This is how Luis Díaz let off steam after losing the Copa América final

On Wednesday, Díaz posted a message of thanks on his Instagram account, accompanied by two photographs. One, in black and white, in which he can be seen with the silver medal from the Copa América, and another, in color, inconsolable, leaving the field after the defeat against Argentina.

“Dear Colombians, I took a few days to process the pain of losing this final. Today I want to thank all of you who accompanied us during the Copa America from every corner of the country, the flag-waving at our hotels, your messages on social media, the filling of the stadiums, everything was incredible,” he initially said.

“Unfortunately we were not able to give ourselves the joy of being champions, but I assure you that this group will not tire of trying and that we will get excited again. I am proud of our entire team, we are a family and we have given everything on the field for our flag,” he added.

“Finally, I want to tell you that life has taught me to fall and get up, pain is a teacher that forges character and molds us for a better future. LONG LIVE COLOMBIA, we will return…”, he concluded.

In this edition of the Copa América, Luis Díaz started all six of Colombia’s matches. He scored two goals: one, a penalty, against Costa Rica, in the group stage, and the other, in a moving play, after a great pass from James Rodríguez, against Panama in the quarterfinals.

