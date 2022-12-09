Luis Díaz left the Liverpool training camp in Dubaiin the last hours of this Friday, after he suffered a supposed “setback” in the recovery from a knee injury that has kept him without activity since October.

This was reported by the English media ‘The Times’, which ensures that the peasant is already separated from his companions.

According to said information, Díaz is traveling to England to be checked again by the Liverpool medical staff.



“It is understood that the Colombian international complained of discomfort and will now be subjected to new assessments to determine the extent of the blow. His participation in Liverpool’s festive program is now in doubt”reports ‘The Times’.

“What is not right is what happened with ‘Lucho’. You felt something and we need further evaluationbut apart from that, they all look very, very good,” explained German coach Jürgen Klopp, according to what we read on Liverpool’s website.

Although the English team never reported the precise diagnosis of Díaz’s injury, it was learned that ‘Lucho’ would suffer from a tear/sprain, possibly grade II, of the median collateral ligament (MCL).

This, apparently, after the knee of the African Thomas Partey impacted the middle zone of Díaz’s joint, during that October league game against Arsenal.

After the beginning of his recovery in England, Díaz traveled to Colombia to continue the process in the company of his relatives. A week ago, he rejoined the Liverpool squad.

His return to the courts was scheduled for December 26, on the occasion of the game against Aston Villa. In fact, it was said that he could play earlier. However, now there is no clarity about the return of the guajiro to the fields.

ANDRES BALAGUERA

SPORTS JOURNALIST EL TIEMPO

