The Premier League has a stellar duel this Saturday at Anfield, between Liverpool, now third after Aston Villa's in-extremis draw on Friday against Sheffield United (1-1), and Arsenal, who will try to defend first place in the table . Luis Díaz will be one of the star figures.

The Gunners are leaders with 39 points, tied with Aston Villa, while Jürgen Klopp's team is one point ahead and, if they win this game, they will reach Christmas at the top of the championship.

Despite their privileged position in the table, both teams come to the duel immersed in a small slump in results. Neither of them won their last European match (1-1 against PSV for Arsenal and 2-1 defeat in Belgium for Liverpool), although both qualified as group winners for the round of 16 of their respective competitions ( Champions and Europa League, respectively).

The Reds also failed to beat Manchester United at Anfield last weekend (0-0), in the only game of the season in which Jürgen Klopp's team was left without scoring, while Mikel's men Arteta recovered from the defeat against Aston Villa on matchday 16, beating Brighton (2-0) on Sunday.

Liverpool's star striker, Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, has not scored since the League Cup match against Bournemouth at the beginning of November and has come away empty-handed in his team's last ten games.

This scoring drought does not seem, however, to worry the club: “I think Darwin is playing much better than last season, the way he defends for the team, how he presses, on the counterattack as well,” declared this week the Klopp's second, the Dutchman Pep Linjders.

Luis Díaz has a pending revenge against Arsenal

Luis Díaz had a bitter moment the last time he faced Arsenal: On October 9 of last year he suffered a knee injury that did not seem to be so complicated, but he had a relapse. In the end, the guajiro had to wait six months to play again.

Photo: Twitter: @IMechanisms

Díaz barely had a handful of minutes in this week's match against West Ham, a 5-1 victory that put Liverpool in the League Cup semi-finals.

“Lucho is a top player, very top. He can't be a starter all the time. On this occasion we gave him a rest, in case we needed it at some point, but no. In a few minutes he did very well, I just hope that Lucho is Lucho,” Klopp declared.

With four goals in 16 games this season, Díaz has been a key player and now hopes to lend an important hand so Liverpool celebrates Christmas as a leader.

SPORTS

With agencies

More Sports news