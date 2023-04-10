Luis Díaz knows the ‘zero hour’: in Liverpool they confirm the end of his Via Crucis

Liverpool is not having a good time this season. After their elimination from the Champions League against Real Madrid, the Anfield team only has to fight to enter international competitions in the Premier League, since the title has been gone for a while.

In the midst of this situation, the absence of Luis Díaz weighed heavily on the team. The peasant, affected by an injury since October last year, has not been able to help the team on the pitch due to his medical condition. However, the German coach Jürgen Klopp confirmed that There is already a return date for ‘Lucho’.

The zero hour of Luis Díaz

The German coach Jürgen Klopp confirmed this Sunday, in a press conference after the 2-2 against Arsenal, that the Colombian will be available to play next week. That is, he may be called up for the duel against Leeds United on date 31 of the Premier League.

“Luis Díaz will return to full and normal team training, and will be available for the game”Klopp said at his press conference.

“Luis Diaz will be back in full and normal team training – and available for the game.” 😍 🎥 Jurgen Klopp is now looking forward to a “long week” of training. pic.twitter.com/rGaPD5VWMU — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 9, 2023

This way, Luis Díaz will end a six-month drought without playing for Liverpool. The last official game of the guajiro was on October 9, 2022, in a game that the guajiro lost 2-3 against Arsenal.

