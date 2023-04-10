Monday, April 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz knows the ‘zero hour’: in Liverpool they confirm the end of his Via Crucis

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Díaz knows the ‘zero hour’: in Liverpool they confirm the end of his Via Crucis


close

AUTOPLAY

The peasant receives a balm after six months of comings and goings due to his injury.

Liverpool is not having a good time this season. After their elimination from the Champions League against Real Madrid, the Anfield team only has to fight to enter international competitions in the Premier League, since the title has been gone for a while.

In the midst of this situation, the absence of Luis Díaz weighed heavily on the team. The peasant, affected by an injury since October last year, has not been able to help the team on the pitch due to his medical condition. However, the German coach Jürgen Klopp confirmed that There is already a return date for ‘Lucho’.

See also  Casemiro heading to Manchester United; all the numbers of the operation

(Also: See the incredible Olympic goal that they classify as ‘the best in recent years’).

The zero hour of Luis Díaz

The German coach Jürgen Klopp confirmed this Sunday, in a press conference after the 2-2 against Arsenal, that the Colombian will be available to play next week. That is, he may be called up for the duel against Leeds United on date 31 of the Premier League.

“Luis Díaz will return to full and normal team training, and will be available for the game”Klopp said at his press conference.

This way, Luis Díaz will end a six-month drought without playing for Liverpool. The last official game of the guajiro was on October 9, 2022, in a game that the guajiro lost 2-3 against Arsenal.

See also  Champions League: Erling Haaland's next goal show

More news

FOOTBALL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Luis #Díaz #hour #Liverpool #confirm #Crucis

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Weak Ice | MP Petri Huru sank into the ice: “If you’re going out on the ice, at least put on a dry suit”

Weak Ice | MP Petri Huru sank into the ice: "If you're going out on the ice, at least put on a dry suit"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result