Liverpool, leader of the Premier Leaguewon the star fight of the thirty-second final of the English Cup by winning 2-0 at Arsenal's field this Sunday, while the current champion Manchester City achieved a 5-0 victory over second-ranked Huddersfield, on the day Kevin De Bruyne returned from his injury.

(You may be interested: Mane Díaz explodes with euphoria with Lucho's great goal in Liverpool's victory: video)

At the Emirates Stadium, a goal against the Polish defender Jakub Kiwior (minute 80) by deflecting a free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold had put Liverpool's victory on track and in the 90+5 the Colombian sentenced Luis Diazwith a strong cross shot in the area.

Klopp's reaction

The technician Jurgen Klopp He was one of the happiest with the Colombian's goal. A video goes viral on social networks in which the cameras capture the second by second of how Klopp experienced the Colombian's goal.

I am very proud. He was a very difficult opponent, perhaps the worst we could have faced,” Liverpool's German coach, Jürgen Klopp, told the BBC.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

More sports news