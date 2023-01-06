Luis Díaz: Klopp’s harsh response to those who compare him to Gakpo in Liverpool

Liverpool are delighted with their new acquisition, Cody Gakpoone of the figures of the recent World Cup in Qatar and who came to Anfield by surprise when several of the most powerful clubs in the world wanted him.

The technician jurgen klopp answered several questions about him at the press conference prior to this Saturday’s match for the FA Cup against Wolverhampton (3:00 pm). And in the middle of the conversation, the name of Luis Diazwho according to the fan portals received a ‘replacement’ with the Dutchman.

Can Gakpo be compared to Díaz?

“He is a good footballer, good in small spaces, he likes to shoot from distance, a good finisher and dribbler. Everyone who wants to know about him can know, as there are many videos. It’s nice to see it in real life, in front of you“he commented on Gakpo.

Is it similar to what you thought of Luis Díaz upon arrival? Yes and no. They are clearly unbalancing players at a critical moment for the club, plunged into a wave of intermittence from which it has not been able to emerge throughout the season. But the German with the Colombian is pure weakness.

“I don’t think it’s useful to compare (Gakpo) with the impact of Luis Diaz, that was really special,” Klopp said.

The loss of the peasant since last November and the relapse in Dubai that forced him to undergo surgery and will keep him on the sidelines at least until March.

In addition to Díaz’s loss these days, that of the Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk, another key player in Liverpool: “Virg was a surprise for us and a big blow. The diagnosis was quite hard. It has been more than a month, but I hope that fast pass. It is hard, but for him it has played an incredible quantity of parties in the last years”, recognized Klopp.

