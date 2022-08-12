Friday, August 12, 2022
Luis Díaz: Klopp’s forceful response to the harsh criticism against him

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp

Luis Diaz and JÃ¼rgen Klopp

Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s coach did not remain silent after the accusations that ‘Lucho’ has suffered.

Louis DiazFor the first time since he arrived in England, he is receiving criticism for his sports performance.

Although he didn’t put in a performance that would earn him serious question, the fact that he didn’t make any big moves in Liverpool’s Premier League debut has seemed to be enough for some commentators to question his level.

See also  Kobayashi: "ACO and FIA didn't want Alpine to win at Le Mans"

In the middle of that situationJürgen Klopp, the team’s coach, and who has repeatedly shown his weakness for Díaz, decided to speak out.

In his opinion, “he lacked a bit of luck” in his first game.

Klopp, in defense of ‘Lucho’

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.

I think Luis narrowly missed the goal. Against Fulham he had very good moments, very good situations. He had two chances, one went to the post, I think, or the crossbar, and then he was blocked in another situation, “said the German helmsman in the first instance.

“He lacked a bit of luck, then he’ll score and that would also help him tremendously. But other than that, attacking wasn’t our problem last weekend.added the DT.

Liverpool plays this Monday, at 2 pm, against Crystal Palace, for the second date of the Premier League.

See also  Liverpool beat Leicester at Salah return, Van Dijk involved in first goal

