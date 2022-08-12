Luis Díaz: Klopp’s forceful response to the harsh criticism against him

Louis DiazFor the first time since he arrived in England, he is receiving criticism for his sports performance.

Although he didn’t put in a performance that would earn him serious question, the fact that he didn’t make any big moves in Liverpool’s Premier League debut has seemed to be enough for some commentators to question his level.

In the middle of that situationJürgen Klopp, the team’s coach, and who has repeatedly shown his weakness for Díaz, decided to speak out.

In his opinion, “he lacked a bit of luck” in his first game.

Klopp, in defense of ‘Lucho’

“I think Luis narrowly missed the goal. Against Fulham he had very good moments, very good situations. He had two chances, one went to the post, I think, or the crossbar, and then he was blocked in another situation, “said the German helmsman in the first instance.

“He lacked a bit of luck, then he’ll score and that would also help him tremendously. But other than that, attacking wasn’t our problem last weekend.added the DT.

📺 Jurgen Klopp on Thiago: “Thiago is good but his injury is not good. Timeframe? I read four to six weeks! I would prefer four.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/R8SEFGZVAl — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 12, 2022

Liverpool plays this Monday, at 2 pm, against Crystal Palace, for the second date of the Premier League.

