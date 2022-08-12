Luis Díaz: Klopp’s forceful response to the harsh criticism against him

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz and JÃ¼rgen Klopp
Luis Diaz and Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool’s coach did not remain silent after the accusations that ‘Lucho’ has suffered.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 12, 2022, 11:59 AM
Louis DiazFor the first time since he arrived in England, he is receiving criticism for his sports performance.
Although he didn’t put in a performance that would earn him serious question, the fact that he didn’t make any big moves in Liverpool’s Premier League debut has seemed to be enough for some commentators to question his level.
In the middle of that situationJürgen Klopp, the team’s coach, and who has repeatedly shown his weakness for Díaz, decided to speak out.
In his opinion, “he lacked a bit of luck” in his first game.
Klopp, in defense of ‘Lucho’
“I think Luis narrowly missed the goal. Against Fulham he had very good moments, very good situations. He had two chances, one went to the post, I think, or the crossbar, and then he was blocked in another situation, “said the German helmsman in the first instance.
“He lacked a bit of luck, then he’ll score and that would also help him tremendously. But other than that, attacking wasn’t our problem last weekend.added the DT.
📺 Jurgen Klopp on Thiago:
“Thiago is good but his injury is not good. Timeframe? I read four to six weeks! I would prefer four.” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/R8SEFGZVAl
— Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 12, 2022
Liverpool plays this Monday, at 2 pm, against Crystal Palace, for the second date of the Premier League.
More news
SPORTS
August 12, 2022, 11:59 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #Klopps #forceful #response #harsh #criticism
Leave a Reply