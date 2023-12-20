He Liverpool thrashed 5-1 West Ham United in the quarterfinals of the English League Cup, match in which Luis Diaz He had little prominence and was a substitute in the German coach's team Jurgen Klopp.

The forward of the Colombia selection He is being part of the attacking rotation that Liverpool has at this time, the calendar is tight and the German coach wants his players not to be overloaded for an exhausting end to the year.

Luis Díaz training at Anfield Road.

'Lucho' entered the field of play in the 78th minute for the Dutchman Cody Gakpo, already when the game was practically settled (3-1), and he had little prominence on the left wing of the networks that destroyed the London painting.

Klopp's goal with Luis Diaz It would have been to give him some rest thinking about the electrifying game that is going to take place this Saturday, Liverpool faces Arsenal for the lead in the Premier League.

Luis Díaz playing with Liverpool.

Home win to qualify for the League Cup semi-finals

With goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, twice, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool did not give West Ham United a chance and completed the semi-finals of the League Cup, along with Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough.

The Reds, despite keeping Trent Alexander on the bench until the second half and Mohamed Salah They overwhelmed a West Ham United that did not shoot on goal until they were 3-0 down and that left a lot to be desired at Anfield, with an image of practically throwing away the game.

Those of David Moyes They left a very poor image and ran into an effective and dominating Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp's men played almost all 90 minutes on their rival's field and, since they had difficulties infiltrating the six-player defense that West Ham planted, with four defenders and Edson Álvarez and Tomas Soucek, They tried from outside the area.

Pass a goal by Darwin Núñez 🇺🇾 for Curtis Jones to score Liverpool 2 – West Ham 0 for the 4th of the EFL Cup 🏆🏴pic.twitter.com/vFK9xGTM0r — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 20, 2023

He tried it first Harvey Elliott who already saw the door ten days ago against him Crystal Palace, but his two shots went just off the woodwork, and then Szoboszlai arrived, who scored a great goal from 25 meters with a sharp cross shot. Much of the credit for the goal went to a recovery of Jarell Quansah in the center of the field that disorganized Moyes' team.

The goal paved the way for the Redswho still did not leave the West Ham area and sought to do more damage.

Curtis Jones, after a great deep pass from Darwin Núñez, made it 2-0 under Areola's legs, and Gakpo, with a shot from outside the area to the goalkeeper's post, sealed the third of the night.

With the game in the bag, Jarred Bowen dared with a great goal to close the gap, but it was not enough to worry the Liverpool team.

After Darwin confirmed his bad luck, with a shot against the post that caused him to go eleven games in a row without seeing a goal, Salah, who came on from the bench, and Jones, with a great 20-meter run, raised the score by hand. .

SPORTSWith information from EFE.

