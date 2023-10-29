Luis Díaz, forward for Liverpool and the Colombian National Team, is going through difficult hours. When he was preparing to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this Sunday, his parents were victims of a kidnapping.

Armed men aboard a motorcycle accosted Luis Manuel Díaz and Silenis Marulanda, the guajiro’s parents. The soccer player’s mother was released shortly after thanks to the action of the National Police and the Gaula.

Díaz’s bad news did not go unnoticed by the English media, which recorded the event with considerable detail.

“The mother of Liverpool star Luis Díaz has been rescued from a kidnapping in Colombia by assailants on motorcycles, but the player’s father is still missing,” published by the Mail Online portal.

The Mirror also made reference to the kidnapping of the Liverpool attacker’s parents. “Anguish for Liverpool star Luis Díaz when his parents were kidnapped by two men who ambushed their van at a gas station,” he said.

Party portals show their support for Luis Díaz

The Liverpool support portals also referred to the fact and expressed their solidarity with the player.

“This afternoon incredibly distressing news arrives from Colombia about the alleged kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s parents. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, ‘Lucho’,” Anfield Watch wrote on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

Incredibly distressing news coming out of Colombia this evening, concerning the reported kidnapping of Luis Diaz’s parents. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Lucho ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4uJEgqpbLT — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) October 28, 2023

Until now, the club has not commented on whether Díaz will be part of the match against Nottingham Forest, which will be played this Sunday at 9 am, Colombian time.

The Colombian Football Federation expressed its solidarity with the player, who has been part of the four matches of the Colombian National Team in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The Colombian Football Federation rejects the security situation that the parents of our player Luis Díaz are going through. From the FCF we stand in solidarity with him and his entire family and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible… — Colombia National Team (@FCFSeleccionCol) October 28, 2023

SPORTS

More Sports news