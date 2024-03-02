The Colombian Luis Diaz stood out in the important 0-1 victory of the Liverpoolwho visited this Saturday Nottingham and remains a leader in the Premier league.

The goal was scored by the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who entered the second half and in the eighth minute of replacement scored for the hard-fought victory.

(Luis Díaz, close to having a new coach: the name of the first contact is leaked)(Revolution in Liverpool: Luis Díaz would follow in Klopp's footsteps and leave the club)

Very tangled

Nottingham played with all their soul to make their home respectable and in several episodes of the match they were able to win the match, but they did not take advantage of their options.

Liverpool faces the season with multiple casualties, they felt that pressure from their rival and also had some scares when Nottingham counterattacked.

In his final offensive, 44 seconds over the eight minutes that the referee had determined Paul Tierney In addition, the Uruguayan headed in a cross from the Argentine Alexis MacAllister, that he turned and put it where he wanted; perhaps too comfortable to turn around on the edge of the area at such a compromised moment in the clash for Nottingham Forest.

A relief for Liverpool, which remains at the top, regardless of Sunday's result of the Manchester City against United, on a streak of four consecutive wins in this competition, with a sequence of seven victories in the last eight games and with the apotheosis that a success represents with the conditions, characteristics and difficulties of their commitment this Saturday , in which he almost never felt like a winner, until the end.

It was never a siege on the opposing goal. Nor was it a match of the height of Jurgen Klopp's block, which did not lack insistence. He always sought victory. He didn't find her until the end. Also because of Forest's resistance.

And because of his response, because he didn't just stick to a single defense, but he also had options, like one from Elanga.

The first shot was local. From Origi, out. Then Murillo appeared to save against Luis Díaz, at the beginning of the offensive actions of the match, under Liverpool's control of the ball, but without as much depth or as much skill as usual, while enduring an unusual number of casualties and giving way to many of young people guarantee their future. He did not shoot between the three sticks for Liverpool in the entire first half. It is news for a team with its offensive potential.

Complicated

Without Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota. With Darwin Núñez for the final half hour. With Szoboszlai for the last leg. He did do it in the second, although only once before the goal, when Robertson's shot was repelled by the Nottingham defense when it seemed like a goal at the beginning of the second half of the match.

Always in suspense until the end, it was the only shot on goal that Liverpool's statistics counted, between 20 shots, 10 corner kicks and the scare they got with a shot from Elanga that missed by centimeters, until Darwin's 0-1 Núñez, reappeared two weeks later, on the field from the 60th minute, scoring for the fourteenth time this season and decisive in reaffirming his team's leadership.