Luis Díaz: Jürgen Klopp ‘tied the dogs’, defended the Colombian

The technician of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, explained that if louis diaz, his brand new signing from the winter market, “arrives and plays at his highest level, better than the rest”, it would be “strange”, since he needs time to adapt.

The Colombian, who has arrived at Liverpool in exchange for 45 million and 15 in variables, will live his first adventure in the Premier League, after having played in Colombia and Portugal.

DT’s explanation

“Let me explain it to you like this, if Luis arrives, jumps onto the field and immediately is at his best level, better than the rest of the players, it would be something truly strange,” Klopp said at a press conference.

“We have been working together for a long time, so he needs his time too to adapt to it. I haven’t even seen him yet, since he hasn’t been to the training ground yet, so maybe we should wait a bit,” said the German. .

EFE