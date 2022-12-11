Luis Diaz is the big question mark Liverpool English, who sees how the illusion of returning after two months seems more distant.

Díaz reported to the training camp to resume practice after his knee problem, but his return must wait.

The peasant has not played since last October 9, when he received a blow to the knee from the defender of the Arsenal Thomas Partey in the match that Liverpool lost 3-2, in the Premier League.

Last Friday, he had to urgently return to Liverpool from Dubaiwhere the main squad performs a kind of preseason.

the boss spoke

The problem lies, according to the media, in a rupture of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee and that he was going to undergo surgery, although neither the player nor the team have given clues as to what has happened.

“What is not right is what has to do with Lucho. He felt something and we need an additional evaluation there, ”said the Liverpool manager in this regard.Jurgen Klopp.

DT regretted what is happening with Díaz, who arrived earlier this year and was a great figure in the team, with whom he played in the Champions League final with Real Madrid and the Premier League title with Manchester City.

Yeah, I wasn’t in the best possible situation. It is clear that it is a big disappointment for all of us, for him too. It wasn’t something in training,” Klopp said.

He added: “Honestly, nothing, I felt something. He didn’t feel much the next day, but we wanted to be very cautious and said, ‘Okay, come on, let’s take a look. Yeah, then the news came and it was a real punch in the face. But that’s all for now.'”

