Liverpool drew 2-2 in their first Premier League game on Saturday. at the home of newly promoted Fulham, a match in which the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez scored his first goal in the English league.

the serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic put the locals ahead twice (32 and 72 penalties), but the ‘Reds’ equalized on both occasions thanks to Núñez (64, 1-1) and the Egyptian Mohamed Salah (2-2). The first minutes of the match passed under the control of Fulham, who threatened the Brazilian Alisson Becker’s goal.

A cross from the Dutchman Kenny Tete found Mitrovic, who beat his mark to open the scoring.

Before the break, the Liverpool was able to draw thanks to a shot by Colombian Luis Díaz (39), which crashed into the post of the goal defended by the Slovakian Marek Rodak. Núñez, who came on replacing Firmino in the early stages of the second half, scored the provisional equalizer (1-1).

Minutes later, Mitrovic was brought down in the visiting area by Dutchman Virgil van Dijk and scored from the penalty spot to put the locals ahead again (72, 2-1). Salah scored the final 2-2 goal.

Jurgen Klopp He spoke about the game and referred to the performance of the Guajiro striker, from whom he expects much more.

“Lucho is a great player, a fantastic player, today he had a great opportunity. For offensive players, on a day like this, it’s not easy because the rival defends massively. We didn’t play well enough…” Klopp said.

And he added: “When we were close, you immediately saw how good Lucho is, one on one, a shot at the post, I don’t know exactly, but it happened close. SYes, he is a brilliant player, but he can play better than today, like all South Americans”.

What is clear is that Díaz had a good first half, he stood out, but he went down in the second and was replaced

