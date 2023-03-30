Luis Díaz’s disability, after the injury he suffered on October 9, 2022 in the match between Arsenal and Liverpool, lasted much longer than expected.

After a loss of a couple of months as an initial forecast, the Colombian has been out of the field for five and a half months, after a recurrence of a knee injury in a team training camp in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) in December, which even forced him to go to the operating room.

“I can tell you that the two sessions he had with us in Dubai in training camp he was like, ‘My God, how good is that?’ Then he got injured again, ”recalled coach Jürgen Klopp, quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

Díaz returned to normal work with Liverpool this week, but still does not have a return date to play. The fans of the team are excited about his return, after his explosive appearance at the beginning of 2022, when he was transferred from Porto, in exchange for 47 million euros.

Liverpool has experienced one of the most difficult seasons in recent years. Díaz managed to play 12 games, in which he scored four goals, before his injury.

The club, meanwhile, went through a lot of work. They were knocked out of both the FA Cup and the League Cup. In the Champions League he reached the round of 16, but in that instance Real Madrid passed him over.

The plan for the return of Díaz



Now, Díaz hopes to be available as soon as possible with Liverpool for the only goal he has left of the season: to qualify for European tournaments.

Liverpool is sixth in the Premier League, with 42 points, five from Newcastle, which occupies the fifth box and today would go to the Europa League, and seven from Tottenham, which today has the last of the four boxes for the Champions League.

The initial plan with Díaz, according to the Liverpool Echo, is to take him little by little, but according to the needs, Liverpool could speed up his return, taking into account that he has a rather difficult schedule.

On Saturday, Liverpool will visit Manchester City. Then, on Tuesday, they will be a visitor again, against Chelsea, and on Sunday the 9th they will host Arsenal. There will be three very high-level duels in which Liverpool will play their season.

“When I come back, it will be really good and very impactful, of course. That’s clear. How fast? Don’t know. You have to see, that is the great challenge at the moment, there is no time to be patient ”, explained Klopp.

“You always have to wait. Like I said, I saw it, a very intense session with a lot of direction changes and stuff like that. If there’s no reaction to that and he can take the next step, then I think he’s not too far away,” he added of Diaz’s return.

