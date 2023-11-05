Luis Díaz returned to the fields this Sunday, still without knowing the fate of his father, Luis Manuel, kidnapped by the ELN. And although he was only on the court for 20 minutes, the guajiro shone again.

The Colombian attacker made it 1-1 against Luton Town and lifted his shirt with the message “Freedom for Dad”asking for the release of his father, kidnapped a week ago in Colombia.

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, stated that the goal scored by Luis Díaz against Luton Town was “fantastic”, but that “The most important thing is that they free their father.”

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager. Photo: EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

“It has been an incredible moment, but it does not change the situation. The most important thing is that your father is freed. It is wonderful to have him here. “It was a super important goal and very emotional for him, but that’s all,” he stressed.

“We knew that Luis could be a threat. We didn’t know how much he could play because he has only had a few training sessions with the team. He scored the goal, but now we need to see things improve in Colombia,” added the German.

News in development.

SPORTS

With Efe

