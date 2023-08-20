An image of Luis Díaz grabbing his thigh set off the alarms in the match that Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1, on the second date of the Premier League.

The peasant was substituted in the 85th minute and the alarms went off, thinking about the qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, in which the Colombian National Team will debut against Venezuela on September 7.

However, Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool coach, gave a piece of calm and was more than satisfied with the victory this Saturday at Anfield.

Díaz led Liverpool’s reaction after going down on the scoreboard; ‘Lucho’ scored the partial 1-1 with a spectacular goal, which was also his 350th at Anfield, since Klopp has been a ‘red’ coach.

“He is a threat”: this is how Jürgen Klopp spoke of Luis Díaz

In the statements after the match, Klopp spoke highly of Luis Díaz, as he went crazy with his great goal and applauded his good level.

“When ‘Lucho’ is in shape, I think no one doubts his quality. It was an exceptional goal that he scored, an absolutely exceptional goal. First class, in very good shape, but the second part was also very hard for him. Being part of this new midfield was very difficult for him and you could see it,” Klopp said.

jurgen klopp Jürgen Klopp talks about the game between Liverpool and Bournemouth

“On top of that, as long as it was fresh and everything, it was obviously super, super. (It is) A massive threat to everyone. He is in a good moment, of that there is no doubt”, added the German, in statements published by the official website of Liverpool FC.

The German highlighted the level of play of his team and the way he endured the game with ten men, after the expulsion of the Argentine Alexis Mac Allister.

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news