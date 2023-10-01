Jurgen Klopptechnician Liverpool, He protested against the referee’s decision to expel Curtis Jones for a hit on Bissouma and assured that the slow motion had an influence, but the scandalous thing is that the Premier league admitted the error in the goal Luis Diaz.

The German was visibly angry at the decisions of the referee and the VAR, which led his team to lose against the Tottenham Hotspur after playing with nine and seeing a legal goal disallowed for the Colombian.

No secrets

“I have played football, many of you probably haven’t. What happened with Curtis seems horrible in slow motion, but at normal speed it is not,” said the German.

“I understand that they don’t make mistakes on purpose, but there are still mistakes. If we want to talk about it, we have to do it as it should, not with hot coaches’ headlines,” he declared.

“How can it be that Jota is sent off with a double yellow, when in the first one he almost didn’t touch the opponent. This is the problem. A lot of things have happened. When was the last time you saw an 11 versus 9 match? And it was almost 11 against 8. Without any horrible kicks. We weren’t kicking, it was an intense match,” Klopp added.

Tottenham had taken the lead a little earlier thanks to their South Korean captain, Son Heung-min (36, 1-0), who scored his sixth goal in seven Premier League games this season, which is four less than his total of last campaign.

The winning goal for the Londoners came at 90+6, with an own goal by Joël Matip, who accidentally beat his goalkeeper Alisson Becker, impeccable until then in the match by neutralizing clear chances of James Maddison (30, 49) and Son Heung-min (51), mainly.

“That’s not offside when you look at it, they drew their lines wrong. They drew the line badly and did not judge the moment when Mo (Salah) passed the ball correctly. It is very difficult to deal with that,” said the coach about the Colombian’s goal.

The annulment of the goal

The college of referees of the Premier League recognized that there was a human error in the goal disallowed for Díaz and that the VAR had to have validated it in the first half, with the score 0-0, when the Colombian made it 0-1 for Liverpool, who were already playing with one except for the expulsion of Curtis Jones.

The linesman annulled the goal and, despite the fact that the goal was reviewed in the VAR, He decided to uphold the referee’s decision, despite the fact that the image showed that Díaz was in a regular position.

The English football referees' body accepts that Luis Díaz's goal was unfairly disallowed: "The field referees made a mistake, but they should have been corrected by the VAR and validated the goal; However, the VAR failed in its intervention.

“He PGMOL recognizes that there was a major error during the first half of Tottenham-Liverpool. Luis Díaz’s goal was disallowed for offside by the field referees. It was a clear and obvious error and it should have been a goal, with the intervention of the VAR. However, he did not intervene. “We will review what happened and the circumstances that led to this goal,” the referee association said.

However, nothing can be done. The match was lost.