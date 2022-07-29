Liverpool fine-tuned its artillery for a fundamental challenge in the 2022/2023 season, which will formally start this Saturday, with the final of the Community Shield.

The English team comes from playing a friendly against Salzburg on Wednesday that ended with a 1-0 defeat, something that was not ideal before the duel against Manchester City (11 am, Colombian time).



The good thing is that the Colombian player Luis Díaz, who was a substitute, did not go unnoticed: at minute 82 he received a clearance from Firmino and defined the goalkeeper’s far post, but the goal was annulled for being out of place.

Diarra hit him with an iron that left him lying on the grass and then they didn’t give him a clear penalty, again due to a foul by the same opponent.

Fortunately, the one that did take note of this work in just 30 minutes on the pitch was the Liverpool Echo newspaper, which highlighted the player: “He was much more animated and almost scored after a play that he started. His game is becoming more forceful, ”says the publication.

Klopp returns to show his satisfaction for Luis Díaz

Coach Jürgen Klopp himself was pleased with the number 23’s performance and protested angrily when he saw him suffer from Salzburg’s rough play.

“We have to get used to it again. We brought some fresh blood with Luis Díaz, who is still in that category, and, of course, Darwin Núñez and Fabio Carvalho”. said the German coach.

“You need time on the field to work on tactical things, defensively and offensively. The only time we really have is pre-season and that’s why we love it and use it to the best of our ability.”

Like this they have been the results of the preseason of the Liverpool

Since losing the Champions League final against Real Madrid, Liverpool has played four games: on July 12 they lost 4-0 to Manchester United, on the 15th they beat Crystal Palace 2-1, on the 21st they thrashed 5-0 RB Leipzig and on Wednesday fell 1-0 against Salzburg.

The work is going well, but the stage to prove it is this July 30, at the King Power Stadium, Leicester’s usual venue, a duel in which Diogo Jota (injury) and Alisson Becker (caution) will not be present. The curtain will open for the Colombian and Klopp’s new side against arch-rivals in England, Pep Guardiola’s side.

