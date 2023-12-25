The transfer of Luis Díaz from Porto to Liverpool has been one of the most important for a Colombian footballer of all time. However, there was a dispute between the Portuguese club and Junior de Barranquilla.

“Junior demanded in Fifa the payment of 20% of the income obtained (deducted 5% by solidarity mechanism + 10% intermediary commission) (payment of the commission was not credited by the club) in the transfer of Diaz to Liverpool for 45 million dollars,” wrote journalist Marcelo Bee Sellales in his X account.

Porto claimed that the amount that had to be paid to Junior for the transfer of Díaz was 7 million euros, money that had to be paid in several installments. The club has already received 4.6 million. Now, after Fifa's ruling, the amount rises.

The total that the Colombian club will receive will be 8,009,794 euros. The last two installments remain to be paid, each of 1,140,000 euros: the first, no later than January 30, and the last, on September 30.

How many 💵 will Junior receive for the transfer? @LFC ?

Transfer € 45 M.

1 € 2,550,000 FIFA Res.

2 € 1,019,897 each fee 1 and 2 9/30/22 and 1/31/23

3 € 1,140,000 installment 3 9/30/23.

4 € 1,140,000 installment 4 1/30/24.

5 € 1,140,000 fee 5 9/30/24.

Total €8,009,794. pic.twitter.com/hBkvyvdz8a — Marcelo Bee Selllares (@mbeesellares) December 25, 2023

Junior sold Díaz to Porto for $7.22 million in July 2019, but reserved 20 percent of a future transfer to another club. The guajiro appeared in 106 games with the Barranquilla club, with 20 goals scored and 9 assists.

In Porto he was in 125 games, with 41 goals and 19 assists, and from there he went to Liverpool, where he has played 69 games since January 2022, with 16 goals scored and 9 assists.

His good performances led him to the Colombian National Team, with which he debuted on September 7, 2018 under Arturo Reyes, during his time as interim coach. He already has 45 official and friendly matches, in which he has scored 11 goals and one assist.

Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Díaz is in doubt to play this Tuesday for Liverpool during their visit to Burnley: a blow to the knee suffered in the match against Arsenal would leave him out of boxing day.

