Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and the most expensive Colombian dream team in history

In an era marked by bombastic signings, Colombian players have been the protagonists of great transfers to international football.

Under this scenario, the specialized portal ‘Transfermarkt’ decided to make its ideal team of ’11 most expensive in the history of Colombian football’.

From the outset, the younger fans seem to be surprised by the presence of Faryd Mondragón in the goal. However, his jump to Turkey has been one of the most remembered in national football.

‘The 11 most expensive in the history of Colombia’

Luis Díaz and James, in the match against Bolivia.

Based on “the cost paid by each player and his specific position”, this is the most expensive ideal 11 in the country’s history, according to ‘Transfermarkt’.

The amount is the official value of the transfer and the team is the club that paid them.

Goalkeeper

Faryd Mondragon

Value: $4.5 million

Team: Galatasaray

defenders

John William Square

Value: $31 million

Team: Chelsea

yerry mina

Value: $30.2 million

Team: Everton



Davinson Sanchez



Value: $42 million

Team: Tottenham

johan mojica

Value: 5 million dollars

Team: Girona

Frills

Wilmar Barrios

Value: $15 million

Team: Zenith

Jefferson Lerma

Value: $28 million

Team: Bournemouth

James Rodriguez

Value: $75 million

Team: Real Madrid

strikers

Luis Sinisterra

Value: $25 million

Team: Leeds

Falcao garcia

Value: $43 million

Team: Monaco

louis diaz

Value: 47 million

Team: Liverpool

