Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and the most expensive Colombian dream team in history

The portal ‘Transfermarkt’ surprised some football fans with the greedy listing.
August 04, 2022, 12:03 PM
In an era marked by bombastic signings, Colombian players have been the protagonists of great transfers to international football.
Under this scenario, the specialized portal ‘Transfermarkt’ decided to make its ideal team of ’11 most expensive in the history of Colombian football’.
From the outset, the younger fans seem to be surprised by the presence of Faryd Mondragón in the goal. However, his jump to Turkey has been one of the most remembered in national football.
‘The 11 most expensive in the history of Colombia’
Based on “the cost paid by each player and his specific position”, this is the most expensive ideal 11 in the country’s history, according to ‘Transfermarkt’.
The amount is the official value of the transfer and the team is the club that paid them.
Goalkeeper
Faryd Mondragon
Value: $4.5 million
Team: Galatasaray
defenders
John William Square
Value: $31 million
Team: Chelsea
yerry mina
Value: $30.2 million
Team: Everton
Davinson Sanchez
Value: $42 million
Team: Tottenham
johan mojica
Value: 5 million dollars
Team: Girona
Frills
Wilmar Barrios
Value: $15 million
Team: Zenith
Jefferson Lerma
Value: $28 million
Team: Bournemouth
James Rodriguez
Value: $75 million
Team: Real Madrid
strikers
Luis Sinisterra
Value: $25 million
Team: Leeds
Falcao garcia
Value: $43 million
Team: Monaco
louis diaz
Value: 47 million
Team: Liverpool
🇨🇴 The most expensive team in the history of Colombia, led by James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz
👀 The cost paid by each player and the specific position of the same are taken into account
The most expensive of all time: https://t.co/vl0iR8lqpq pic.twitter.com/uSWe4gURNy
– Transfermarkt.co (@TMcolombia_news) August 3, 2022
