Friday, August 5, 2022
Luis Díaz, James Rodríguez and the most expensive Colombian dream team in history

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

The portal ‘Transfermarkt’ surprised some football fans with the greedy listing.

In an era marked by bombastic signings, Colombian players have been the protagonists of great transfers to international football.

Under this scenario, the specialized portal ‘Transfermarkt’ decided to make its ideal team of ’11 most expensive in the history of Colombian football’.

From the outset, the younger fans seem to be surprised by the presence of Faryd Mondragón in the goal. However, his jump to Turkey has been one of the most remembered in national football.

‘The 11 most expensive in the history of Colombia’

Colombia selection

Luis Díaz and James, in the match against Bolivia.

Based on “the cost paid by each player and his specific position”, this is the most expensive ideal 11 in the country’s history, according to ‘Transfermarkt’.

The amount is the official value of the transfer and the team is the club that paid them.

Goalkeeper

Faryd Mondragon

Value: $4.5 million

Team: Galatasaray

Faryd Mondragon

defenders

John William Square

John William Square

Value: $31 million

Team: Chelsea

yerry mina

Value: $30.2 million

Team: Everton

Davinson Sanchez

Value: $42 million

Team: Tottenham

johan mojica

Value: 5 million dollars

Team: Girona

Frills

Wilmar Barrios

Wilmar Barrios

Value: $15 million

Team: Zenith

Jefferson Lerma

Value: $28 million

Team: Bournemouth

James Rodriguez

Value: $75 million

Team: Real Madrid

strikers

Luis Diaz Colombia

Luis Sinisterra

Value: $25 million

Team: Leeds

Falcao garcia

Value: $43 million

Team: Monaco

louis diaz

Value: 47 million

Team: Liverpool

