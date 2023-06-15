Luis Díaz was not with the Colombian National Team since September of last year. Then, a knee injury in a match against Arsenal took him off the pitch for six months.

Now, with the absence of James Rodríguez and Radamel Falcao García, the National Team’s two all-time scorers, the Liverpool striker becomes the attacking reference for Néstor Lorenzo’s team for the last two friendlies against Iraq and Germany, before the qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Díaz gave, together with the coach Néstor Lorenzo, a press conference in Valencia (Spain), where this Friday the National Team will play against Iraq, at 1:45 in the afternoon. These were his main phrases:

Luis Díaz, in training for the Colombian National Team. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

The return. “Very happy, a privilege for me to return to the National Team. Being representing the country makes me very happy, always aware of when we were playing. I think many things have been gained as we get to know each other, not only with the players but with the coaching staff. Each teammate gets used to it, that’s the way it goes”.

The generational change. “Well, those who have been coming to the National Team have been coupling in a very good way. We are all part of the group, the teacher is seeing everyone, so I think it is being done well, it has already been seen that we are improving more every day, they fit into the group and that is good for the National Team, everyone knows what have to do when he comes”.

The injury. “I had been going through a magnificent process, I was very happy with what I was doing. The injury was very hard for me, but I knew how to get out, I was much more motivated, I worked much more to be able to play football and be in the National Team, I will do what I had been doing from the beginning, contributing to the National Team and to my teammates. The union makes the team”.

Photo: Twitter: @IMechanisms

The objectives. “Obviously we are going to try to get into the World Cup, it is one of the great objectives we have, the Copa América is closer. We are going to look for each game to win it, we came to that, get the three points and start a tie very well, it’s been It’s an important point to be a little beyond the target. I don’t think it crosses our minds not being in that World Cup”.

SPORTS

More sports news