Luis Díaz was the target of criticism in recent days, His failures in the matches against Ecuador and Uruguay left him in a bad position in the Colombian National Team in the face of fans who demand a performance similar to the one he provides every weekend in the Liverpool of England.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz, between his two realities: the National Team and Liverpool

And the guajiro had a double qualifying date, to be forgotten, against Uruguay, in Barranquilla, He wasted a one-on-one with the rival goalkeeper and missed the opportunity to end the game at that key moment.

But against Ecuador, in Quito, lived a night of horror: in the second half he missed a shot from the penalty spot that, if converted, The Colombian National Team could have won on the fourth date of the South American qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

Also: Oh, Díaz! The paradox of the crash… (Meluk tells him)

Néstor Lorenzo applauded the performance of Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz joins Liverpool after his participation in the Colombian National Team



Now, reality changes for Luis Díaz, who left the Colombian National Team concentration and He arrived in England to join Liverpool’s training sessions.

​

The guajiro will have to turn the page of the National Team and concentrate on the Red’s next duel, which will host Everon this Saturday at Anfield Road, a very important match in the Premier League calendar due to the history between both teams and the rivalry that exists. in the city located in Merseyside.

Luis Díaz, with Liverpool.

Klopp protects Luis Díaz

Upon arrival at Liverpool’s sports headquarters, Luis Díaz seemed quite happy in a video published by the club on its social networks. There you could see the great reception that the Colombian received from German coach Jürgen Klopp.

Read here: Luis Díaz and his bad luck with penalties: how many did he miss in his sports career?

With a big smile, the coach of the Liverpool greeted and gave a fatherly hug to Luis Díaz, who responded in kind and continued on his way to join the club’s training work.

Luis Díaz’s data in Liverpool

Luis Díaz is one of the leaders of Liverpool and the owner of the left winger in Klopp’s team. In that place, he has shown his quality and his best football in the Premier League, where he has scored two goals in eight games played.

Although ‘Lucho’ has not given his maximum performance this season after recovering from an injury that sidelined him from the playing fields for several weeks, Liverpool fans are excited about the Colombian and every weekend they wait for one of his geniuses to delight your football eye.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO