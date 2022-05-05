Friday, May 6, 2022
Luis Díaz: Is there a conflict between Junior and Porto?

May 5, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

The Colombian team would take a case related to the transfer to Liverpool to Fifa.

Luis Díaz was transferred earlier this year to Liverpool, from Porto de Portugal. The English club closed the deal for 45 million euros plus variants.

The hiring has brought very good returns to the team led by Jürgen Klopp. The Colombian quickly earned a spot in the squad and has played a key role in keeping Liverpool in contention for the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles, as well as winning the League Cup. .

See also  Liverpool and Luis Diaz vs. Villareal: time and TV of the Champions League

(Also read: Luis Díaz already wears the new Liverpool shirt for next season)

Junior’s claim for the transfer

Junior de Barranquilla benefited from the transfer of Díaz, as he still retained 20 percent of the player’s rights. However, now a conflict could come over the issue.

According to the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez, Junior would have sued Porto before Fifa for not having met the deadlines in the payments for the percentage that corresponds to him.

Of the 45 million euros that Liverpool initially paid for Díaz, Junior is entitled to 9 million. The rest of the money you could receive corresponds to the variables for objectives met.

(In other news: Luis Díaz: the award he received after reaching the Champions League final)

See also  Simeone's letter to the Atlético de Madrid fans for his 10 years as rojiblanco coach

Junior and Barranquilla, in addition, also receive a percentage for the player’s training rights.

SPORTS

