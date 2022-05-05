Luis Díaz: Is there a conflict between Junior and Porto?

Luis Díaz was transferred earlier this year to Liverpool, from Porto de Portugal. The English club closed the deal for 45 million euros plus variants.

The hiring has brought very good returns to the team led by Jürgen Klopp. The Colombian quickly earned a spot in the squad and has played a key role in keeping Liverpool in contention for the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles, as well as winning the League Cup. .

(Also read: Luis Díaz already wears the new Liverpool shirt for next season)

Junior’s claim for the transfer

Junior de Barranquilla benefited from the transfer of Díaz, as he still retained 20 percent of the player’s rights. However, now a conflict could come over the issue.

According to the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez, Junior would have sued Porto before Fifa for not having met the deadlines in the payments for the percentage that corresponds to him.

Attention! Junior would have sued before the @fifacom_es to the @porto for non-payment of the percentage corresponding to the transfer of Luis Díaz to @LFC .. apparently the Portuguese did not meet the deadlines .. under development! – Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) May 5, 2022

Of the 45 million euros that Liverpool initially paid for Díaz, Junior is entitled to 9 million. The rest of the money you could receive corresponds to the variables for objectives met.

(In other news: Luis Díaz: the award he received after reaching the Champions League final)

Junior and Barranquilla, in addition, also receive a percentage for the player’s training rights.

SPORTS