Luis Díaz: Is there a conflict between Junior and Porto?

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Diaz.
The Colombian team would take a case related to the transfer to Liverpool to Fifa.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 05, 2022, 02:36 PM
Luis Díaz was transferred earlier this year to Liverpool, from Porto de Portugal. The English club closed the deal for 45 million euros plus variants.
The hiring has brought very good returns to the team led by Jürgen Klopp. The Colombian quickly earned a spot in the squad and has played a key role in keeping Liverpool in contention for the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles, as well as winning the League Cup. .
(Also read: Luis Díaz already wears the new Liverpool shirt for next season)
Junior’s claim for the transfer
Junior de Barranquilla benefited from the transfer of Díaz, as he still retained 20 percent of the player’s rights. However, now a conflict could come over the issue.
According to the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez, Junior would have sued Porto before Fifa for not having met the deadlines in the payments for the percentage that corresponds to him.
Attention! Junior would have sued before the @fifacom_es to the @porto for non-payment of the percentage corresponding to the transfer of Luis Díaz to @LFC .. apparently the Portuguese did not meet the deadlines .. under development!
– Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) May 5, 2022
Of the 45 million euros that Liverpool initially paid for Díaz, Junior is entitled to 9 million. The rest of the money you could receive corresponds to the variables for objectives met.
(In other news: Luis Díaz: the award he received after reaching the Champions League final)
Junior and Barranquilla, in addition, also receive a percentage for the player’s training rights.
SPORTS
May 05, 2022, 02:36 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #conflict #Junior #Porto
Leave a Reply