Liverpool were left with a bitter draw on their visit to Brighton for date 8 of the Premier League. The Merseyside team missed the opportunity to get closer to the top of the table, after a match that caused chills in the Colombian National Team due to a strong blow from Luis Díaz.

Strong goal from ‘Lucho’

Luis Díaz, who was a starter in the team led by Jürguen Klopp, He was the protagonist of a strong clash in a frictional and difficult match for both teams.

The guajiro scared several fans in the final stretch of the first half: on a loose ball inside the area, ‘Lucho’ tried to connect the ball first to goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and ended up colliding.

Photo: Screenshot

The Colombian launched himself with his legs forward and collided with the goalkeeper’s humanity, causing a significant scare in Klopp, who was shaken by the strong image. Fortunately, the Colombian was unharmed after the play and quickly got up to continue playing.

Photo: Screenshot

Liverpool failed at Brighton’s home

A very tough match, physically and mentally demanding, was played between Brighton and Liverpool in a duel for the Premier League. And it was a 2-2 draw that ended up being fair for both, because of the effort, because of the talent that always made a difference, because the risk that did not decrease at any time. All very Premier League.

In the first four minutes, three corner kicks from Brighton, a declaration of intent from the local team, sure to go out and hurt their opponent soon. And Díaz seemed overwhelmed in that thick start of his, without partners to attack and imprecise in helping on the score.

And the error came: Mac Allister lost it at the start and Alisson Becker was very misplaced, unable to stop Adingra’s shot, which was positioned, but not so powerful, so that the local team took a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. .

The first to react was the Colombianfighting in the recovery and causing a corner kick, but then everything became complicated, until Szoboszlai, Díaz and Núñez combined to give Salah a first clean ball and everyone knows how that ends: Liverpool tied 1-1, with pure individual talent.

And then the horror-level mistake of Grob, who foolishly grabbed Szoboszlai’s shirt and in the next The goalkeeper also committed a penalty against Díazjust at 44 minutes to come back before the break

For the complement, Díaz reported with a powerful shot that went just wide, Núñez was also encouraged and Gravenberch missed the best option, and so, after resisting, the local team was encouraged to do something more, which found the 2-2 At 78 minutes, a hesitation in taking the Reds’ corner kick and Dunk woke everyone up early.

Brighton became emboldened and Liverpool tired, and so they went ahead with Adingra – phenomenal – and with Joao Pedro in the 83rd, who forgave what should have been the winning goal with a shot into the clouds.

A tie that keeps both of them at a distance from the leader Tottenham, but, due to the way the game played, it turned out to be fair.

