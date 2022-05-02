Luis Díaz is ‘one step away’ from wearing the most expensive shirt in the world

Success has a price and that is known by all the great brands in the world, who dream of a fence of the global impact of a team like Liverpool. However, the team is particular in absolutely everything and that is why, instead of being loved by tycoons or giving in to the temptation of millionaire sponsorships, I would choose loyalty.

Luis Díaz and the most expensive shirt in the world

According to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, at Anfield a contract renewal is being negotiated with the financial services company ‘Standard Chartered’, which is insured in the chest of the ‘reds’ players until the end of the next season (2022/ 2023) at a rate of 40 million pounds sterling per year (46 million euros).

However, in the middle of that link there was a Champions League title (2019) and a Premier League title (2020). And now there is the real possibility of having four titles at the end of this 2021/2022 and that, necessarily, forces us to update the terms of the agreement, which would make the shirt worn by Luis Díaz the most expensive in the world.

The source assures that this increase would be nothing less than double, that is, 80 million pounds sterling per season, which, converted to 95 million euros per year, would be far from all the great sponsorships that exist today in football.

The plan is clear: ‘I love you and I want to stay with you, but do your best for me’. Will Standard Chartered make it? It will be one thing to want to and another to be able to do it, especially when there are so many wealthy people in the market who want to break up that marriage.

