Luis Díaz is not Portuguese: British media confuses his nationality

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Luis Díaz comes from shining in the match against Manchester United.
Luis Díaz comes from shining in the match against Manchester United.
The footballer was the figure of Liverpool in their qualification for the Champions League final.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 04, 2022, 08:51 AM
In the midst of the global euphoria for the great exhibition ofe Luis Díaz this Tuesday with Liverpool, to guide him to the Champions League finalMedia from all over the world have talked about the player and his level.
In Spain there were many echoes about the Colombian’s performance in the game against Villarreal.
And the English media did not stop praising the footballer, who scored one of Liverpool’s goals and who he was declared as the best player of the match.
A confusion
But there was a confusion that drew attention on social networks and it was that of the prestigious British outlet The Sun, which in its opening note of his portal described the Colombian soccer player as Portuguese.
The outlet cited him as the player Jürgen Klopp had inspired to turn the score around against Villarreal.
Perhaps the confusion comes from the successful time that Díaz had for Porto de Portugal, the club from which he was signed by Liverpool.
In any case, there were so many comments that the media corrected the information on Wednesday morning.
SPORTS
more sports news
May 04, 2022, 08:51 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Luis #Díaz #Portuguese #British #media #confuses #nationality
Leave a Reply