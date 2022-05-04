Luis Díaz is not Portuguese: British media confuses his nationality

In the midst of the global euphoria for the great exhibition ofe Luis Díaz this Tuesday with Liverpool, to guide him to the Champions League finalMedia from all over the world have talked about the player and his level.

In Spain there were many echoes about the Colombian’s performance in the game against Villarreal.

And the English media did not stop praising the footballer, who scored one of Liverpool’s goals and who he was declared as the best player of the match.

A confusion

But there was a confusion that drew attention on social networks and it was that of the prestigious British outlet The Sun, which in its opening note of his portal described the Colombian soccer player as Portuguese.

The outlet cited him as the player Jürgen Klopp had inspired to turn the score around against Villarreal.

Perhaps the confusion comes from the successful time that Díaz had for Porto de Portugal, the club from which he was signed by Liverpool.

In any case, there were so many comments that the media corrected the information on Wednesday morning.

