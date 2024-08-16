For some days now there has been talk about the future of the Colombian Luis Diaz, who is very popular in Spain and was one of their options that was being considered to reinforce the attack of the Barcelona after the snub by Nico Williams, a player from Athletic Club de Bilbao.

Spanish media explained that the 27-year-old footballer It was the ‘plan B’ of Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, to occupy the left wing position of coach Hansi Flick. The manager is a great admirer of the Colombian since his time at Portugal.

But the blue and red club never moved for Fought and in the offices of the Liverpool no real offer came. The star of the Colombian National Team He was also associated with the Manchester City, There was even talk of an agreement with the player, but everything was quickly denied.

Slot denies the information about Luis Díaz

This Friday, the Liverpool manager Arne Slot put an end to all the rumours surrounding the man born in Barracas (La Guajira). In the middle of the press conference, prior to the match against the Ipswich Town, I smile at all the speculation in the British press.

Slot He pointed out that Lucho has all his confidence and is expected to be a very important winger in this Premier League season. Luis Díaz is not going to leave Liverpool, his departure is no longer in the club’s plans.

“There is a lot of speculation in this country all the time. I’m clear about that. It’s not a surprise if they tell me something about Luis Díaz… His future is with us because I really like what I’ve seen in the last 10 days that he’s been here and I saw the same thing last season,” the Dutch coach began by saying.

“So he has had a big impact on Liverpool’s seasons and I hope he has that same impact on next season as well,” said Arne Slot.

Luis Diaz stays at Liverpool

In the words of the strategist of the Netherlandsthe first official voice of the Reds to speak about the future of Luis Diaz, all rumours about a possible sale to Spain are coming to an end.

The Colombian will begin his fourth season with the Merseyside team’s shirt this Saturday at Portman Road stadium, where his team will visit Ipswich Town (6:30 pm Disney+ TV) for the first date of the 2024-2025 Premier League.

