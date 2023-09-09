The Colombian National Team did its homework this Thursday on the first date of the South American qualifying round, beat Venezuela by the slightest difference in the Barranquilla Metropolitan and extended to nine games the unbeaten record of coach Néstor Lorenzo at the head of the national team.

Colombia managed to take the first three points in their long journey in qualifying for the World Cup, thanks to striker Rafael Santos Borré’s goal, who took advantage of a good cross from Jhon Arias and exchanged it for a goal at the dawn of the second half.

The Werder Bremen striker received all the attention for his goal and decided to speak to the press after the final whistle from the Brazilian central judge. However, in the mixed zone he got a surprise starring Luis Díaz.

Photo: Guillermo Gonzalez / Kronos

Luis Díaz, behind the scenes, ‘steals’ the show in the mixed zone

Borré was giving his impressions of the game against Venezuela before the microphones of various media outlets, when in the background, some strange noises began to sound.

At first, the Colombian National Team striker let the sounds pass and did not give it much importance, but given their persistence, he decided to look back to find out what was happening and got a tremendous surprise.

Behind the billboards and showing only part of his face, Luis Díaz was making those strange noises who interrupted the interview. Laughing, the Liverpool winger left the scene, while the ‘Commander’ continued answering questions from the media with a smile on his face.

With a header from Rafael Santos Borré, Colombia started the World Cup qualifiers on the right foot. 🇨🇴 Bonus track- ‘Lucho’ joking with ‘la máquina’ while dealing with the media. pic.twitter.com/c33pO1tEpZ – Talk Sports (@HablaDeportes) September 8, 2023

‘Lucho’ Díaz speaks out about what happened between his family and Agmeth Escaf

My wife was telling me about it, but I still don’t know anything See also Cruz Azul would have already found a new home

After the central judge finished the game, where the Colombian National Team won on date 1 of the tie, Luis Díaz was asked about his family’s incident with Agmeth Escaf in the mixed zone, and the winger indicated: “He was telling me about my ma’am about that, but I still don’t know anything.”

Although the event went viral on social networks and generated controversy around the congressman, the player decided not to aggravate the problem and lowered it a few decibels, letting what happened at the Roberto Meléndez stadium in Barranquilla pass.

The awkward moment of Agmeth Escaf in the Metropolitan.

