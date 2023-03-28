Luis Díaz is excited: the last thing that is known about his return to Liverpool

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
They remind the peasant that there is no deadline that is not met. Jürgen Klopp is hopeful.
Luis Díaz has been one of the sensitive casualties that Liverpool has had in recent times. The moment of the Merseyside team is not the best, since they are far from the fight for the Premier League, in which they just began to have an ideal recovery, to reach European competitions.
Now, according to the English press, ‘Lucho’ would be on the verge of returning.
The return of Luis Diaz
After the Champions League elimination, Liverpool only has the league left, to continue adding and reach a place in the Champions League zone. The team is currently sixth with 42 units, leaving a disappointing season, due to the results.
With this panorama and a loss like the Colombian, the need for his return is understood, who at the start of the season had stood out and stood up. The winger has not seen action since October 2022, already completing nearly five months without action.
But, as the ‘Liverpool Echo’ reports, the return of the Colombian is very close.
“Díaz is about to return to the pitch, and Liverpool hope the striker will return to training in the days leading up to the trip to Man City, but a start at the Etihad would be unlikely given his long spell away.” secure the medium.
