It didn’t take more than 30 minutes on the court for louis diaz, the new reinforcement of the Liverpool, from England, made itself felt.

An assist, a new hug with his coach and the support of his teammates showed what Díaz can do in English football.

After his debut in the FA Cup, the peasant aroused the praise of a wide sector of the British press. And now they are their own english football fans those who support it.

The ‘Daily Mail’ poll

This Sunday, the ‘Daily Mail‘, one of the portals most visited by lovers of footballhe said in his account of Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Cardiff that “Diaz was not overshadowed no way in the half hour of football he had”.

Likewise, he reviewed the hard blow that the peasant received when he tried to unsuccessfully connect a header in the rival’s field.

The moment of concern in the historic debut of Colombian Luis Díaz with the @LiverpoolFC1915. Coach Klopp had a shocked face when the Colombian player fell to the ground in match action. pic.twitter.com/lg5fnzDLOr — The Article (@elarticulosm) February 6, 2022

This Monday, after the debut of the Colombian, the portal launched a poll for its readers to determine who would be, in their opinion, the best signing which arrived in the first (and so far only) transfer window of 2022.

Amid great options like Philippe Coutinho, who arrived at West Ham, or Donny van de Beek, who was transferred to Everton, the chosen one was the Colombian louis diaz.

At the closing of this note, the peasant had 42% of the votes (more than 10 thousand users), surpassing by another 4,000 the Brazilian Coutinho, who came second.

