Luis Díaz is earning his place in coach Jürguen Klopp’s starting team and he is winning the affection of Liverpool fans, who want to forget last season and dream of titles this season.

The Colombian has had a great start to the season in European football: he has scored two goals in the Premier League and has just scored a goal in Liverpool’s debut in the Europa League against Linz.

Clear message from Luis Díaz

Our goals and objectives are to try to win all competitions

This Tuesday, an interview with the Colombian National Team winger was revealed, where he spoke about the goals he has with Liverpool this season and wants to win all the titles with the ‘red’ jersey.

“Our planned goals and objectives for this season are to try to win all the competitions in which we participate. We want to fix everything, taking into account the season we just had“explained the 26-year-old player.

And the Guajiro footballer did not hesitate when talking about the team’s objectives and insisted that the important thing is to win to cheer up the fans of the Merseyside team, who have shown him all their affection and have never abandoned the club in the past. Bad times.

“We hope we can win all the trophies that are at stakeso that we can have a great season that makes all our followers happy,” said ‘Lucho’.

He added: “We had a great pre-season and we were preparing very well. So we have to try to win as much as we can this season because last year was not that good by our standards.”

The tender image of the children of Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez

Before the Europa League match, and as a premonition, a tender video circulated on social networks in which the great connection between the two South American footballers was evident.

This is a video published by Lucho’s partner, Geraldine Ponce, in which her daughter Roma is seen with Núñez’s son, Bibiano. The minors wear Liverpool clothing and have the number of their respective father on their backs. The Roma shirt, furthermore, does not say Díaz but Papa.

Without a doubt, the best support for the two footballers, who later were protagonists in Liverpool’s victory.

SPORTS

