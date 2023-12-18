He Liverpool gave ground this Sunday in its fight to conquer the Premier League. Drawn goalless against Manchester United, at Anfield and lost the league lead to Arsenal, who won their match on matchday 17.

One of the players who were pointed out for the poor performance of the Reds in attack is the Colombian Luis Diazwho was not immune to criticism from the English press and He received 'a stick' for his role against the Red Devils.

Luis Díaz training at Anfield Road.

The player of Barrancas (La Guajira) He started as a starter and was replaced in the 78th minute by coach Jurgen Klopp, that sought to give another breath to the team in the offensive zone, an objective that was not met after a bitter 0-0.

In the notes made by Liverpool Echo, Luis Díaz scraped by in the grades with a six, but they left him a message: “Liverpool's most dangerous attacker In the first half, he regularly tested Dalot with direct runs, but he got a little lost in the second half,” in the end the newspaper wrote subbedwhich means in the British dialect 'more was expected'.

This Monday, the forward of the Colombia selection and several of his companions were the subject of debate in England, TheAthletic published an article in which they criticize the poor performance of him and his attacking companions.

Luis Díaz against Manchester United.

“The Colombian has only three goals in the top category this season and five in total. There are so many moments of true promise when he steps in from the left, but so little final product. Díaz failed to win his battle with Diogo Dalot and, like Núñez, was replaced“said the quoted media.

And since last November 5, the Colombian has not scored a goal in the Premier League. The last one was against Luton Town in the 1-1 draw, the day he showed the shirt with a message 'Freedom for Dad' dedicated to 'Mane' Díaz, who was kidnapped at that time by the ELN.

But it is not only the game against Manchester United, in previous matches the English have not seen the player who shone against Brazil in the 2026 World Cup qualifier with Colombia.

“Díaz, Núñez and Gakpo They fired nine shots between them, but none of them tested André Onana. United celebrated the point they were looking for and Liverpool had to regret their waste. Núñez, Díaz and Gakpo are not giving what they are capable of and this time, there were no goals from other places to rescue them”The Athletic highlighted.

Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez. See also Jacobs, holidays in Dubai with his partner. Leotta and Fiamingo also appear

Now, Liverpool will have to face one of the most difficult periods of the season, the tight December schedule, which brings together the matches of the Premier League and the cups.

Precisely, this Wednesday receives West Ham United at Anfield Road for the English League Cup. On Saturday, December 23, he stars in the stellar clash of the date, measuring his strength against the Arsenal for the leadership of the local league.

