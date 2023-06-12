Luis Díaz is back to the Colombian National Team: eight months of absence

Luis Díaz is back to the Colombian National Team. The Liverpool attacker joined the team’s concentration in Valencia (Spain) this Sunday, where the team led by Néstor Lorenzo prepares the friendlies against Iraq and Germany, on June 16 and 20, respectively.

It is the first call for the guajiro after overcoming the knee injury that took him out of the field for six months. Díaz arrived in Spain accompanied by Andrés Salazar and Kevin Castaño.

The figures of Luis Díaz after returning from his injury

Since he returned to the fields, on April 17, against Leeds United, Díaz played nine games, five of them as a starter, and scored a goal, against Tottenham, on April 30.

The newspaper Liverpool Echo, in the balance of the season of the team led by Jürgen Klopp, highlighted the level of Díaz, despite the injury.

“Had the former Porto winger been fit all season, the hopes of the top four might not have evaporated as they did, but he now has the onus to return to the kind of form he displayed before that setback at the Emirates (against Arsenal, the day he was injured). A Díaz in top form will be vital for success next season, ”was his balance.

Luis Diaz, with Liverpool.

The return of the peasant fits Néstor Lorenzo and his coaching staff very well, who had not been able to count on him since last September 27, when he played the 90 minutes in Colombia’s 3-2 victory against Mexico in Santa Clara (California).

There were four games in which the National Team did not have him on the pitch. With the absence of James Rodríguez and Radamel Falcao García in this call-up, Díaz is the team’s share of experience in attack.

