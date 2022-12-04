Sunday, December 4, 2022
Luis Díaz is back: the news that excites Liverpool fans

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 4, 2022
in Sports
0


Luis Diaz, disability

The peasant has already gone through the worst part of his injury. Now everything promises to go to a better path.

Almost two months after suffering a knee injury while playing for Liverpool against Arsenal, Luis Diaz He will be back in training with Jürgen Klopp’s team.

As reported by ‘The Athletic’, the peasant will travel this Monday from Colombia to Dubai to join the Liverpool squad, which is preparing a series of friendlies before the return to competition in the Premier League.

Diaz back

“Luis Díaz is already in a position to return to training in Dubai,” said journalist James Pearce in his respective note.

Diaz has been working hard to complete his rehabilitation at the AXA Training Center in Kirkby and everything went according to plan. LThe hope is that he gets enough training under his belt to play some role in friendly matches.“, he added.

Liverpool’s friendly matches will be against French Lyon (December 11, 9 am) and vs. Milan (December 16, 10:30 am). Liverpool’s return to competition, after the World Cup in Qatar, will be on December 22, against Manchester City, for the Carabao Cup. In the Premier League, the return of the ‘reds’ is scheduled for December 26, at 12:30 pm, in the game against Aston Villa.

“The good news is that Luis Díaz’s rehabilitation has gone according to plan and he is ready to return to team training,” Pearce commented on his Twitter account.

More sports news

SPORTS

