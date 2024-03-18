The guajiro Luis Diazfront of Liverpool English, joined this Monday the concentration of the Colombia National Team in London, that prepares the first friendly game next Friday against its counterpart Spain.

Díaz was in the quarterfinal match of the FA Cup against Manchester United, He played well, but could not help his squad win and advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Liverpool fell 4-3 in an intense match that was decided in extra time. United took a good look at their rival and eliminated them from the competition.

Luis Díaz and Jürgen Klopp Photo:EFE Share

Luis Díaz hopes to contribute to the National Team Nestor Lorenzo, in which he is one of the key players, as he is the axis of the forward line, thanks to his dribbles, the danger he brings to the opposing area and his goals.

The Colombian left the playing field due to discomfort, which set off alarms in Argentine Lorenzo's group, but it did not go any further.

“We have some problems. Lucho felt his groin, Darwin felt his hamstring, hopefully it's not bad, and Cody sprained his ankle, I think, so we'll see. I don't know exactly when they will play their first (friendly) games, probably in four or five days. “It's a crazy schedule,” said the Liverpool manager. Jurgen Klopp.

Already in the London concentration with Colombia: David Ospina, Jhon Lucumí, Jorge Carrascal, Mateo Cassierra, Yaser Asprilla, Luis Sinisterra, Daniel Muñoz, Jefferson Lerma, Johan Mojica, Rafael Santos Borré, Santiago Arias, Kevin Castaño, Jhon Córdoba, Luis Díaz, Juan Fernando Quintero, Jhon Arias, Richard Ríos and Gustavo Puerta. Álvaro Montero and Gabriel Fuentes, summoned from the Betplay League, travel to English territory.