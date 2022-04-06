Wednesday, April 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

“Luis Díaz is a ‘top’ player, world-class”: Klopp

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

JÃ¼rgen Klopp

JÃ¼rgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.

Jurgen Klopp, manager of Liverpool.

Liverpool’s coach surrenders to the Colombian’s new display.

With goals from Konaté, Mané and Luis Díaz, Liverpool headed to the semifinals of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 1-3 against Benficain a match dominated by the “reds” but in which a goal from Darwin Núñez after the break raised the hopes of the Portuguese.

See also  UEFA transfers the Champions League final from Saint Petersburg to Paris

At the end of the game, and still emotional, the Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, surrendered in praise towards the Colombian soccer playerwho was a figure of the match with a goal and an assist.

“He’s a top player. He’s a top player, a world-class top player. It’s a joy for me to work with Luís every day, and I’m more than happy that we decided to sign him in January,” said the coach.

louis diaz

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal in the Champions League.

Díaz demonstrated once again his high level, his complete adaptation to the club, his understanding of the idea of ​​the game.

In addition to the goal and the assist, he had more chances to score and was chosen as the man of the match by Uefa.

Although Benfica surprised after the break and got back into the game with a goal from Darwin Núñez, the “eagles” were not able to resist Liverpool’s superiority until the end, which they sentenced in the 87th minute with a goal from Díaz.

See also  Lautaro: "How I missed goals and victory!". And thanks super Barella

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #top #player #worldclass #Klopp

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Deportivo Cali defeats Boca and the memes fall with everything to the Argentines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.