“Luis Díaz is a ‘top’ player, world-class”: Klopp

With goals from Konaté, Mané and Luis Díaz, Liverpool headed to the semifinals of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 1-3 against Benficain a match dominated by the “reds” but in which a goal from Darwin Núñez after the break raised the hopes of the Portuguese.

At the end of the game, and still emotional, the Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, surrendered in praise towards the Colombian soccer playerwho was a figure of the match with a goal and an assist.

“He’s a top player. He’s a top player, a world-class top player. It’s a joy for me to work with Luís every day, and I’m more than happy that we decided to sign him in January,” said the coach.

Luis Díaz celebrates his goal in the Champions League.

Díaz demonstrated once again his high level, his complete adaptation to the club, his understanding of the idea of ​​the game.

In addition to the goal and the assist, he had more chances to score and was chosen as the man of the match by Uefa.

Although Benfica surprised after the break and got back into the game with a goal from Darwin Núñez, the “eagles” were not able to resist Liverpool’s superiority until the end, which they sentenced in the 87th minute with a goal from Díaz.

