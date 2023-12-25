There is still talk of the 1.1 tie of the Liverpool and Arsenala match last Saturday in which the leadership of the Premier league was at stake, a game after which the Colombian Luis Diaz He was injured.

The winger was injured prior to the traditional 'boxing day', but critics point not only to that game, in which he in fact had little influence, but to the entire season.

It is normal?

The guajiro has not scored in seven games and has not registered any assists either, a matter that beyond the difficulties he experienced due to the kidnapping of his father in Colombia, They are not going to overlook you.

Jamie Carragherformer Liverpool player, spoke about the Colombian's presence in the English team.

On the podcast Gary Nevillesaid that Díaz needs to raise the level at the end of the season and launches a kind of threat, because he believes that he is not yet the replacement for the idols who left and that he could end up on the transfer list in the next transfer market. signings.

Avec la patience que j'ai pour Darwin Nunez ce serait hypocrite de ma part de ne plus croire en Luis Díaz. Malgré les mauvaises performances je continuarai à le soutenir. Il reviendra 🤞🏿 pic.twitter.com/GJ05tTFrI9 — 🇨🇲🇺🇾 (@DarwinismeLFC) December 24, 2023

“Luis Díaz just looks like a shadow of himself since those knee injuries he had last season, he obviously had family issues this season. But I feel like Diaz, especially on that left side, has to have a great second half of the season or I'm sure Liverpool will enter the market in the summer because he feels that way. With the departure of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, “they haven’t really replaced them in terms of quality,” he said.

One more

John Aldridge, four-time champion with Liverpool, acknowledged that he is worried after the draw against Arsenal: “Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz were poor in the first 45 minutes and it took that moment of brilliance from Salah to drag Liverpool back into the game. Gakpo is a great player, but he needs the help of the players around him to influence the game and I have some concerns about Díaz,” he said in his column in Sunday World.

“Díaz has had a lot on his mind in recent months after his father was kidnapped in Colombia. He also suffered a serious injury and seems to have lost some confidence, as the drive he had to take on rivals when he first arrived at the club is missing at the moment,” he added.

